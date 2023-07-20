BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) arrested five people Wednesday after executing a search warrant and reportedly finding thousands of suspected fentanyl pills.
A release from the BVPD states the search was conducted at the Johnson Court Apartments on Euclid Ave. During the search, police report the following was found and seized:
- 4 firearms
- Approximately 2,000 blue pills believed to be fentanyl pills
- Approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine
- A powder substance suspected as fentanyl
- More than $3,000 in cash
- 1 vehicle
According to the BVPD, the street value of the suspected fentanyl pills is roughly $40,000.
The following people were arrested and charged:
- Jacob Austin Roe, 27 of Bristol, Virginia
- Possession with intent to distribute meth over 100 grams
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II
- Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)
- Tyrell M. Williams, 20 of Chattanooga
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute meth
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II
- Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)
- Kailyn Rose Carberry, 24 of Bristol, Virginia
- Possession with intent to distribute meth over 100 grams
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II
- Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)
- Dewayne Lynell Evans, Jr., 25 of Chattanooga
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute meth
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II
- Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)
- Receipt of stolen firearm
- Jessica McDonna Mcnew, 34 of Morristown
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute meth
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II
- Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)
Roe and Williams were being held without bond as of Thursday, the BVPD reports. Carberry was placed on a $2,000 secured bond, Evans on a $7,500 secured bond and Mcnew on a $2,500.
The search and arrests stem from a joint investigation involving the BVPD, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.