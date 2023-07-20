BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) arrested five people Wednesday after executing a search warrant and reportedly finding thousands of suspected fentanyl pills.

A release from the BVPD states the search was conducted at the Johnson Court Apartments on Euclid Ave. During the search, police report the following was found and seized:

4 firearms

Approximately 2,000 blue pills believed to be fentanyl pills

Approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine

A powder substance suspected as fentanyl

More than $3,000 in cash

1 vehicle

According to the BVPD, the street value of the suspected fentanyl pills is roughly $40,000.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Jacob Austin Roe, 27 of Bristol, Virginia Possession with intent to distribute meth over 100 grams Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)

Tyrell M. Williams, 20 of Chattanooga Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Possession with intent to distribute meth Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)

Kailyn Rose Carberry, 24 of Bristol, Virginia Possession with intent to distribute meth over 100 grams Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)

Dewayne Lynell Evans, Jr., 25 of Chattanooga Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Possession with intent to distribute meth Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl) Receipt of stolen firearm

Jessica McDonna Mcnew, 34 of Morristown Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl Possession with intent to distribute meth Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II Distribute a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl)



Roe and Williams were being held without bond as of Thursday, the BVPD reports. Carberry was placed on a $2,000 secured bond, Evans on a $7,500 secured bond and Mcnew on a $2,500.

The search and arrests stem from a joint investigation involving the BVPD, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.