BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person was arrested and another flown to a hospital after a stabbing in Bristol, Virginia early Wednesday morning.

A release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) states that officers were called to the scene in the 1100 block of Euclid Ave. around 4:15 a.m.

The BVPD reports a 21-year-old female was found with several stab wounds. She was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center with what was described as “life-threatening injuries.”

According to the BVPD, Nathaniel Zachary Hicks, 24, was also found at the scene of the alleged stabbing. Hicks was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further details were released.