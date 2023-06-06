BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person was arrested after allegedly breaking into Stonewall Jackson Elementary School in Bristol, Virginia.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) stated in a news release that officers responded to the school on West Euclid Avenue on Sunday night after the break-in occurred. The incident appears to have occurred earlier in the day around 2:30 p.m.

A suspect was developed after police began reviewing security footage from the school.

Victor Beavers, 60, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested early Monday morning.

The BVPD reports Beavers was charged with burglary/breaking and entering.

News Channel 11 has asked the BVPD for further information related to the break-in.