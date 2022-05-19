ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was found guilty in March of attempted second-degree murder received his sentencing at the Carter County Courthouse on Thursday.

News Channel 11 was in the courtroom when Judge Street sentenced Claude Harvey Banner, of Butler, to six years in prison for using a firearm while committing a dangerous felony and eight years probation for the attempted murder charge.

Banner’s legal counsel had requested acquittal and a new trial — both of which were denied.

As of Thursday, Banner is out on a $75,000 bond, according to the Carter County Criminal court clerk.

The sentencing stems from charges Banner received in 2019 after he admitted to Carter County deputies that he shot a man, identified as Marvin Lee Clawson.

Banner will return to the courtroom on Aug. 19 for a restitution hearing. He faces $35,000 in fines.