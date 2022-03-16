CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Butler man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder three years after a shooting incident at the 600 block of Poga Road.

Claude Harvey Banner also faces $35,000 in fines and received another guilty verdict on charges of the unlawful employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Banner awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for May 19 at 9 a.m.

According to original reports, deputies with the Carter’s County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the shooting on March 10, 2019 at 3 a.m. Deputies reported finding that the victim, Marvin Lee Clawson, had been shot. The 2019 report revealed both men told deputies that Banner shot Clawson.