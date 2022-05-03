LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Two people in Buchanan County are facing a multitude of felony charges after a grand jury indictment was handed down on Monday.

According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Stoots, Trey Adkins and Sherry Lynn Bailey were indicted on 94 total offenses.

Trey Adkins is the current Knox District Supervisor for Buchanan County, and faces 82 felony charges:

34 counts of False Statement – Election Fraud

11 counts of Absentee Voting Procedure Violation

8 counts of Public Embezzlement

11 counts of Forgery of Public Record

15 counts of Uttering Public Record

3 counts of Conspiracy to Make a False Statement – Election Fraud

Sherry Lynn Bailey was indicted on 12 different felony charges:

4 counts of False Statement – Election Fraud

4 counts of Conspiracy to Make a False Statement

4 counts of Forgery of Public Record

According to the release, Adkins has been under investigation by Virginia State Police for over two years. Stoots was placed as the case’s special prosecutor alongside Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Reece Robinson, and stated that his office would not be releasing any further information on the case.

“The Rules of Professional Conduct prevents any lawyer participating in the prosecution of a criminal matter that may be tried to a jury from making an extrajudicial statement that the lawyer knows or should know will have a likelihood of interfering with the fairness of a trial by jury.” Stoots said, “Based on the Rules of Professional Conduct, my office will not be making any further statements on the pending matters.”