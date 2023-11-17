BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Buchanan County man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly setting fire to a house.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), state troopers responded to a residence in the 9600 Block of Garden Creek Road just after 11 a.m. regarding a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, the house was engulfed in flames, VSP stated.

VSP identified Nathan Tweed, 43, of Oakwood as the person who set fire to the house. Tweed was arrested and charged with the following:

One count of arson

One count of destruction of property

One count of threatening to burn a structure

Tweed and a 42-year-old woman were able to escape the home without injury, VSP said.

The fire remains under investigation.