BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After being arrested on dozens of counts of stalking and other charges, Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins has bonded out of jail.

The Buchanan County District Court Clerk confirmed to News Channel 11 that Adkins had met a $5,000 secured bond following a hearing Monday morning in Grundy.

Adkins is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 10, 2023 at 9 a.m.

The Virginia State Police announced Thursday that Adkins had been arrested following an investigation that began in October. He was arrested on the following charges:

35 counts of violating a protective order

35 counts of stalking

One count of disorderly conduct

One count of destruction of public property

One count of illegal use of a tracking device

One count of inducing a witness to provide false testimony

Adkins had previously been indicted in May on 82 felony charges, including several counts of election fraud, violating absentee voting procedures, public embezzlement and more.