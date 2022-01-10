Buchanan Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 men arrested after police rescue woman held against her will

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Virginia men have been arrested after Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies rescued a woman reportedly held against her will in a residence on Old Kentucky Turnpike.
According to a release from the agency, BCSO received information from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office that a woman had been trapped in a house.
The BCSO Special Response Team entered the residence, found the woman and took her to safety, the release states.
After investigating, deputies arrested two men on abduction and drug charges.
Christopher S. Cochran, 32, of Bishop, was charged with the following:
- Felony abduction by force
- Felony conspiracy
- Possession of a Schedule I/II with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a Schedule I/II drug
The second man, identified as Travis Jason Keen, 40, of Raven, received the following charges:
- Felony abduction by force
- Felony conspiracy
- Possession of a Schedule I/II drug with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug
- Possession of a firearm/ammunition by a felon
- Possession of a Schedule I/II drug by a felon
The pair’s arraignment occurred on Monday, Jan. 10, and both are being held without bond in the Southwest Regional Jail Authority.