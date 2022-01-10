Buchanan Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 men arrested after police rescue woman held against her will

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Virginia men have been arrested after Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies rescued a woman reportedly held against her will in a residence on Old Kentucky Turnpike.

According to a release from the agency, BCSO received information from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office that a woman had been trapped in a house.

The BCSO Special Response Team entered the residence, found the woman and took her to safety, the release states.

After investigating, deputies arrested two men on abduction and drug charges.

Travis Jason Keen

Christopher S. Cochran

Christopher S. Cochran, 32, of Bishop, was charged with the following:

Felony abduction by force

Felony conspiracy

Possession of a Schedule I/II with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug

The second man, identified as Travis Jason Keen, 40, of Raven, received the following charges:

Felony abduction by force

Felony conspiracy

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug

Possession of a firearm/ammunition by a felon

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug by a felon

The pair’s arraignment occurred on Monday, Jan. 10, and both are being held without bond in the Southwest Regional Jail Authority.