BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) outlines the circumstances that police say led to a standoff and charges against a Bristol man on May 5.

According to the release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 6th Street around 12:22 p.m. in reference to reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived, officers say they found that a male suspect had retreated into the home.

After intervention from crisis negotiators and the department’s special operations team, the release says BTPD officers apprehended Roger Dale Buchanan without incident.

When speaking with witnesses at the scene, investigators were told that Buchanan had been in a “physical altercation” with someone on scene before brandishing a firearm, threatening nearby people and firing several rounds at the ground near others.

Buchanan, 41, was charged with Reckless Endangerment and five separate counts of Aggravated Assault. He was taken by BTPD to the Sullivan County Jail, where he was placed under a $10,000 bond.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.