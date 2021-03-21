Bristol, Virginia Police searching for man after lost/stolen credit card used

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Police are searching for a man reported to have used a lost or stolen credit card at two businesses.

The man was driving a dark colored Mazda four-door.

Anyone with information should call 276-645-7419.

