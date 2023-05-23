LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia man was sentenced to eight years in prison on one count of distributing fentanyl in Lee County.

On May 22, Damon Dock was sentenced by the Lee County Circuit Court to serve eight years in the Virginia Penitentiary followed by indefinite supervised probation for a fentanyl distribution charge, according to the Lee County Commonwealth Attorney, H. Fuller Cridlin.

“I want to thank the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force for their outstanding work in this case. Because of their efforts, we were able to remove potentially deadly fentanyl from circulation in Lee County, and hold the distributor for his actions,” said Cridlin.

Dock was reportedly convicted of the distribution charge on April 18.