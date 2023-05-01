BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly committed several vehicle thefts between April 20 – April 24, police report.

Ryan Brown, 30, was arrested by the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on April 29. Brown is charged with multiple counts of theft from vehicles and credit card fraud, due to his alleged use of a card taken from a vehicle.

The thefts reportedly took place during nighttime hours in mostly residential neighborhoods, the BVPD stated. All vehicles Brown entered were reportedly unlocked.

The BVPD reminds the public to lock their vehicles and keep personal items hidden from view, even if their vehicle is parked in a driveway.