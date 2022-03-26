WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) requested assistance with a car traveling on Interstate 81 North in an “unsafe manner” around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say that due to the car’s erratic driving, it was stopped near Exit 10. Responding officers reported that the driver, Nathaniel Channing Call, 25, appeared to be intoxicated.

Call was identified as a Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (BVSO) deputy that was off-duty at the time, and the release states that he was already on administrative leave for a separate DUI charge per the BVSO.

Field sobriety tests administered on Call allegedly showed “indications” that he was driving under the influence, and the release says he refused to take a breath test or Alco-Sensor test. Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 that Call refused a blood draw, and that no Blood Alcohol Content level is available from the night of the incident.

Officers on-scene arrested Call, and he has been charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated and Refusal of Tests while driving under the influence.

His bond has been set at $3,000.