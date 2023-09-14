BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is asking for helping finding a suspect in a Wednesday shooting at a gas station.

A release from the BVPD states officers were called to a reported shooting at the Marathon gas station at 325 Commonwealth Avenue. Once they arrived, officers report finding a man with a bullet wound to his neck inside the store.

A BVPD investigation reportedly found the shooting had occurred inside a parked vehicle at the fuel pumps, and Jacob Parrigan, 24, was identified as the shooting suspect.

Parrigan allegedly fled from the gas station in a red Saturn SUV with a Tennessee license plate, according to the BVPD. The plate number was not known as of late Wednesday night.

The wounded man was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center and was described by the BVPD as being in stable condition as of Wednesday night.

Parrigan has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The BVPD reports he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Parrigan has brown hair and blue eyes. He is six foot three inches and weighs roughly 265 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.