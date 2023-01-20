BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon.

Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.

At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been fired into a home.

The resident was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not hurt, according to police.

Investigators say camera footage of the incident shows the suspect driving a red Nissan Frontier pickup truck with an extended cab.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at 276-645-7403.