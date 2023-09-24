BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man was arrested Saturday night after reportedly telling police he had stabbed his mother. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) said 30-year-old Joshua Woods was arrested on a warrant for shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.

Police said at around 10 p.m. Saturday night, dispatch received a call about a man bleeding near the Park and Ride in the 5800 block of Island Road.

The man told police he had stabbed his mother, according to the release.

Officers then responded to a home on Wallace Pike where they found a woman with stab wounds. The release said she was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center emergency room, where she was undergoing surgery.

Woods was treated for minor injuries before being taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. He is being held without bond, the release said.