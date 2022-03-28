BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office deputy is no longer on the force after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence for the second time.

Sheriff Tyrone Foster said Nathaniel Call, 25, of Saltville, was no longer employed with the sheriff’s office as of Monday.

Call was arrested early Saturday morning in Washington County, Virginia. He was off-duty at the time and was already on administrative leave for a prior DUI charge, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington County deputies on Saturday morning charged Call with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and refusing to take tests to determine his blood alcohol content level.