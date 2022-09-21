JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police.

The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street.

Boings was wanted in Bristol, Virginia on charges of abduction, strangling another, larceny and assault, according to the JCPD.

Johnson City officers arrested him without incident and charged him with fugitive from justice for crimes in another state.

Boings was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.