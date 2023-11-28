SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee woman was arrested after allegedly stealing multiple packages from porches across Sullivan County, police reported.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a resident of Linda’s Way in Bristol reported that a package was stolen from their porch on Nov. 22.

Courtesy of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Photos of the suspect, a woman driving a silver Honda, were obtained by deputies from surveillance footage, the release stated.

Investigators received information from multiple sources regarding the suspect, identified by authorities as Leslie Ann Wyatt, 48. The vehicle captured by surveillance footage was reportedly located at Wyatt’s Bethel Drive residence in Bristol.

“Upon attempting to make contact with someone at the home on Bethel Drive, no one would

answer the door,” the SCSO said in a release.

A search warrant was later obtained and Wyatt was found inside the home.

After finding two other thefts during the search, Wyatt was charged with three counts of theft, the release said. The SCSO described Wyatt’s alleged actions as a “string of package thefts.”

Wyatt’s bond was set at $5,000.