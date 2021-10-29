Bristol, Tenn. men charged after alleged attempted burglary

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Bristol, Tennessee men were arrested on multiple charges after being found trying to enter a building on Exide Drive, authorities say.

According to an arrest report from Bristol, Tennessee Police (BTPD) two men were seen early Friday morning at a former Exide property that they say has been “plagued by several recent thefts of tools and metal.”

Officers in the area said they saw Eric Vanover, 33, and Jimmy Mullins, 37, near the building around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning while they walked toward a previous “point of entry” for another burglary.

According to the report, the duo told officers that they planned to enter the building but had no intent to steal anything. Officers searched their backpacks, and the report says they found a hacksaw, power tools, lights and other tools “often used to remove copper wiring from a building.”

According to the report, both were charged with attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal trespassing. Vanover was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.