Bristol, TN man arrested, charged with killing of 10-month-old infant

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man has been charged with murder after a 10-month-old was found unresponsive in September, police say.

According to a press release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Hill Street in regards to an unresponsive infant.

The infant was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center later, the release said, and was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy.

Detectives then conducted an investigation of the child’s death and determined it to be a homicide, according to the release.

On Nov. 17, a Grand Jury out of Sullivan County indicted Alexander E. Pender, 28, for the death of the 10-month-old child, the release said. The release said Pender was arrested without incident on Nov. 19.

The release said Pender has been charged with murder in the 1st degree and aggravated child abuse. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.