BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police continue to search for a man and his accomplice after a video showed a suspect snatching a package from a porch before running back to a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to a post from city leaders, the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department believes the theft occurred on Andy’s Lane near Trammell Road Wednesday at 4:22 p.m. Investigators noted that the suspect appeared to have a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.





PHOTOS: Bristol, TN Police

“The male suspect left the area with an accomplice in a white, possibly Chevrolet 2500, extending cab pick up truck,” the post stated. “The truck appears to have a black toolbox in the bed and was pulling an empty trailer at the time of the theft.”

Video of the theft can be viewed by clicking here.

Investigators reached out to the public to help identify the suspect(s). Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS line at 423-764-TIPS or tips@bristoltn.org.