BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run accident seriously injured a pedestrian, according to Bristol police.

Authorities responded to the Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection at 9:20 a.m. Friday, where they spoke with several witnesses who claimed a woman had been crossing Volunteer when a mid-1990s or early 2000s Ford Ranger traveling northbound hit her.

The driver stopped at the accident site and then reportedly fled the scene by turning onto Exide Drive as the first officer arrived.

The suspect’s vehicle has damage to the front bumper, headlight and driver’s side mirror, police say. First responders transported the woman to Bristol Regional Medical Center, and her status remains unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and no names have been released. Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Bristol Tennessee Police Department at 423-989-5600 or 423-764-TIPS or email tips@bristoltn.org.

Officials told News Channel 11 there will be updates later on Friday. This is a developing story.