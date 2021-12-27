Bristol PD: Meth, heroin, and mushrooms among drugs found in man’s vehicle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say they found drugs, guns, and thousands of dollars in cash inside his vehicle.

Bristol, Tennessee police arrested Joseph White, 37, of Kingsport, on Thursday.

Officers responded to 470 Pinnacle Parkway in reference to a possible intoxicated man and found White at the trunk of a vehicle, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

After smelling marijuana, officers searched the vehicle and found around half a pound of methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin, more than three ounces of marijuana, six grams of mushrooms, and 70 pills. They also found four handguns and more than $12,000 in cash.

Police say the drugs had an estimated street value of $10,000.

White was arrested and charged with possession with intent to resell methamphetamine, schedule I, schedule II, schedule III, schedule VI, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possessing a firearm during a felony, and public intoxication. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he bonded out on a $100,000 bond.