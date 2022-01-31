Bristol man to serve 19 years for distributing meth

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol man received a 19-year sentence on Jan. 21 after an investigation revealed he distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and used a firearm while trafficking drugs.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) states that 49-year-old Robert Wayne Haislip — also known as Roberto Fabian DeJesus —trafficked meth from Atlanta to be distributed throughout East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Co-defendants Jayson William Firestone, 33, and Matthew Cody Mullins, 26 — both from Saltville and sentenced 10 and nine years, respectively — were traveling with Haislip from Northeast East Tennessee to Southwest Virginia when police pulled over the vehicle, according to court documents.

Officers reportedly found two kilograms of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, scales and eight cellphones, the release revealed.

The DOJ revealed the defendants admitted to investigators that they made twice-weekly trips to and from Atlanta and brought back three kilograms of meth each trip to sell throughout Virginia.

Brittany Cornelia Hale received a four-year sentence for her involvement in the drug trafficking, according to the release.

Agencies that investigated the case included the Washington Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, the Smyth County and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.