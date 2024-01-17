BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man wanted for a Jan. 11 shooting was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD), arrest warrants were obtained for Jeshurun Tyrell, 30, of Bristol, Tennessee, regarding a shooting on New Hampshire Avenue on Jan. 11.

Tyrell was charged with the following:

Shooting from a vehicle as to endanger persons

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Reckless handling of firearms

Discharging firearms in city limits

BVPD reports Tyrell was arrested at a residence in Escambia County, Florida by United States Marshals.

As of Wednesday, Tyrell is being held in a Florida jail awaiting extradition to Virginia, police report.