BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man is facing six counts of assault after police say he assaulted a woman and two juveniles who were helping dogs in a roadway on June 23.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported that a woman and two juveniles told police they stopped on Highway 126 near Stevenwood Drive in Bristol due to two dogs being in the road.

According to an SCSO release, a man in a vehicle stopped due to the victims helping the dogs. The man, identified as Joshua Hortman, 29, of Bristol, allegedly became aggressive towards the female adult driver.

Hortman reportedly attempted to hit the woman and allegedly pushed her down. He also allegedly assaulted the two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, who came to help the woman.

The victims told the SCSO that Hortman left the scene but returned later and assaulted them a second time, the report stated.

A victim was able to take a photograph of Hortman’s license plate, according to the SCSO, which led to his arrest on Wednesday morning.

Hortman was charged with six counts of assault and is being held on a $2,500 bond at the Sullivan County Jail.