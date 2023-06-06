BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly hit a female victim with a 2×4 board, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD).

A release from the BVPD said James Mooneyham, 48, was charged with felonious assault after deputies responded to an address on Vermont Avenue.

The release states police found a female victim with “many visible injuries with bleeding on many parts of her body.”

The victim told deputies that Mooneyham had hit her with a 2×4 board and other items within his reach, according to the release. Mooneyham was located in another part of the residence and taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond, the release said.