BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested Saturday night and accused of murder following an incident on Clark Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from Sullivan County Police Captain Andy Seabolt says Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Bristol is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The release says a female victim had gone to a residence on Clark Drive to check on a friend that had reportedly been in an argument with a family member.

Upon arrival, Sly came outside of the residence running after the woman, the witness stated. Sly then knocked the victim down and allegedly began assaulting and strangling her.

The victim was able to break free and return to her vehicle, where she then drove to another location to wait for responding deputies, the release states. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries from the alleged attack.

When deputies arrived at the residence on Clark Drive, they found Sly with another victim who had injuries to the head and facial area. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to the release.

Sly was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.