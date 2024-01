ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) is investigating a reported break-in at an area hemp dispensary.

According to EPD Chief Jason Shaw, the break-in occurred early Saturday morning at Appalachian Highlands Dispensary on Milligan Highway.

Chief Shaw told News Channel 11 that police are investigating three suspects who appeared in security camera footage provided to the department. No further information was available from Elizabethton police.