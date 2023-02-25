BOONE, NC (WJHL) — A Boone, North Carolina man is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the Boone Police Department (BPD), Watauga County Sheriff’s Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
A release from the BPD said Jacob Elijah Kilgore, 27, of Boone was arrested following the agencies’ investigation into possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
A task force named the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) carried out the investigation, according to the release.
Kilgore was charged with 7 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $75,000 bond, the release said.
His court date is scheduled for March 31, according to the release.