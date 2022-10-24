VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — The boyfriend of a Vansant woman who was 7 months pregnant has been charged with her murder after police reportedly found her body in her Sunset Hollow Road home over the weekend.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday provided new details in the reported murder that developed on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to police, deputies responded to 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton’s residence when she was reported to be missing.

Investigators found Compton dead inside her home with multiple gunshot wounds. She had been seven months pregnant at the time of her alleged murder.

Authorities reportedly received statements and evidence that led them to charge Compton’s boyfriend, identified as Dustin Barret Owens, 38, of Vansant, with her murder.

BCSO’s Special Response Team arrested Owens at his Deer Trail Drive home in the early morning hours on Oct. 23 without incident. The Virginia State Police (VSP) Criminal Investigation team gathered forensic evidence from Owens’ home.

As of Monday, Owens is charged with first-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Owens is jailed without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi facility. The investigation continues, and police anticipate further criminal charges. No more information has been released at this time.