BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a hatchet in Boone on Dec. 31.

According to a release from the Boone Police Department (BPD), a 56-year-old man went to the Watauga Medical Center Emergency Department with a ‘serious’ laceration to his neck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man reportedly said he was attacked by an acquaintance with a hatchet while at a bus stop near Watauga Village Drive. After the alleged attack, the victim went to the hospital on foot, the release states.

BPD officers and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the suspect, Douglas Todd Greene, 50, near the bus stop the man was allegedly attacked. A hatchet was found in Greene’s possession, police say.

Greene was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. His bond is set at $75,000 pending a Jan. 31 court appearance.

“The suspect in this incident was located and safely detained minutes after law enforcement was notified, forestalling any additional acts of violence,” said Captain Daniel Duckworth with the BPD. “We are thankful for the prompt notification by Appalachian Regional Health Care Company Police of this violent crime and the assistance of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in locating and detaining the suspect.”

The victim is reported to make a full recovery.