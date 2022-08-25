BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone police are looking for a shooting suspect who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.”

Investigators are trying to find Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26 of Wilkesboro.

Gibbs is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in downtown Boone early Sunday morning. According to police, Gibbs fired a handgun at a pickup truck during an argument with the vehicle’s occupants. The truck was struck by gunfire along with two unoccupied businesses. No one was injured, including the three people inside the truck.

Police say Gibbs fled the scene and returned to Wilkes County where he lives.

Malik Keyshawn Gibbs (Photo: Boone Police Department)

Warrants have been obtained charging him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, injury to real property and going armed to the terror of people.

“Mr. Gibbs is considered armed and dangerous,” the Boone Police Department said in a release.

“We are reaching out to family members of the shooting suspect to try to negotiate a peaceful surrender as he is currently hiding out,” Chief Andy Le Beau said.

Police say the three people who were inside the truck, an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds, have been charged with underage consumption of alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone police at 828-268-6900 or submit a tip online.