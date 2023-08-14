BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Boone Police Department (BPD) has identified a man killed after an apparent road rage shooting Friday.

A release from the BPD states that officers were called to the Blowing Rock Road area Friday afternoon after a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound laying in the roadway at the intersection of Winkler’s Creek Road.

The man was taken to the Watauga Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, the BPD identified the man killed as Justin Wayne Newberry, 38 of Boone. Police report the shooting was “an isolated incident that stemmed from an apparent road rage occurrence.”

Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said in a provided statement that police are communicating with prosecutors, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We are saddened that this terrible situation has happened in Boone. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Justin Newberry. This is a very serious investigation, and we are working with our prosecutor’s office to get them the information they need. As our investigators work to process evidence and interview witnesses, we are unraveling the details of this situation. We will consult with our District Attorney, Seth Banks, regarding potential criminal charges as soon as possible. This teamwork is crucial in assuring a fair, thorough and impartial investigation. We will update the community as soon as possible with further details.” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau

Police have not identified anyone else connected to the shooting.