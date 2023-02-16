BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Boone Police Department (BPD) is investigating after finding an anti-Semitic flag on the property of a synagogue, according to a release from the department.

The BPD reports officers responded to the Temple of the High Country Wednesday morning after getting a report that a person was waving a flag that contained a swastika. When officers arrived, they reported finding an anti-Semitic flag but determined that the individual had already left the area.

Boone’s chief of police contacted the leadership at the synagogue Wednesday night to inform them of the incident, and the release states that the department’s criminal investigations division has joined the investigation.

“Like many in our community, we at the Boone Police Department are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town. It is important however to note the distinction between a hateful act and a Hate Crime. At this time, there is an active investigation to learn more about the person(s) who left the anti- Semitic flag on the property of the Temple of The High Country and their motives.” Boone Police Department

As a result of the incident, police report they will be working with the Temple of the High Country to “enhance security as this type of incident is understandably unsettling to their members and our community.” The release also states the BPD has contacted state and federal authorities regarding the matter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 828-268-6900.