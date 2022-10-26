BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police accuse a Boone man of committing multiple violent offenses, including assault by strangulation and assault on a woman.

A news release from the Boone Police Department on Wednesday revealed authorities arrested Cosean Patrick Patterson, 29, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Summer Drive area after the victim reported he physically assaulted her.

Police charged Patterson with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a woman, communicating threats, interfering with emergency communication and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Authorities did not release details of the allegations against Patterson. He is jailed on a $100,000 secured bond and will appear in court again on Nov. 21.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Boone Police Department for more information and will provide updates as they are received.