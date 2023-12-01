JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Booking X-ray images of a woman now charged with bringing fentanyl into the Washington County Jail that caused eight apparent overdoses Nov. 23 showed “unusual anomalies … consistent with something not natural being inside her,” an affidavit states.

Kristen Garland, 34, faces charges of introducing contraband into a penal facility and possession of more than 0.5 grams of fentanyl and was arraigned on the charge Friday morning. A preliminary hearing date has been set for Dec. 13 for those charges.

The affidavit from David Tranbarger of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states an investigation the day after the overdoses revealed Garland had allegedly given inmates powder from two different baggies. Some was brown and some was white.

The report also states that during her initial jail intake at 9:52 p.m. Nov. 22, Garland told officers she had ingested two grams of heroin before being arrested for shoplifting at the Johnson City Mall earlier that day.

What happened inside

The affidavit states that detention officer Wanda Campbell responded to “beating from one of the cell doors” in the jail’s pod D-5 around 4:30 p.m. on the 23rd. She noticed one female inmate who was “lethargic and appeared to be going in and out of consciousness.”

Officers and nurses came to assist Campbell, and over the next half hour, seven other inmates began showing similar symptoms. Most were immediately given Narcan, and all were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, as were Campbell and another detention officer.

Lt. Chris Garrett questioned one inmate about where they had received the drugs, and the person pointed to a specific bunk. Garrett looked up the bunk assignment, found Garland’s name, and asked the other inmates if she “was who the drugs had come from and the inmate stated yes.”

Officers then took Garland to a “dry cell” holding area away from other inmates.

On Nov. 24, with Campbell still hospitalized, Tranbarger and another investigator interviewed Garland. When they told her she’d been pointed out as the person who supplied the drugs, she requested an attorney and the interview ended.

The investigators spoke to inmates who’d been sent to the hospital. Those conversations revealed they had gathered around Garland’s bunk before going to the bathroom “one after another.”

They searched the pod and were able to allegedly find an additional amount of both brown and white powder that totaled three grams. Both substances tested positive for fentanyl.

Detention Officer Campbell remained hospitalized until Nov. 25. The several nurses who responded also showed signs of fatigue and headache “which could be associated with a secondary exposure from an airborne narcotic.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with questions about protocol for booking, review of X-ray scans and search procedures and is waiting to hear back.