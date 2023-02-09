CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The bond for two Johnson City women arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect has been raised to $250,000.

A Johnson City Police Department release stated Christina Niles reportedly abused her eight-month-old child causing “serious bodily injury.” Cheryl Hawkes, the eight-months-old’s grandmother, failed to protect the child from the alleged abuse by Niles, the JCPD said on Monday.

Affidavits for Niles and Hawkes obtained by News Channel 11 detailed the state of the infant when investigators arrived at the emergency room. Investigators report that the child had undergone CPR and was in “crucial condition” with bruises on his head and body and a fractured skull.

Hawkes and Niles were both appointed an attorney on Wednesday at their court appearance, and their bond was increased from $50,000 to $250,000.

Both are scheduled to appear again in court on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.

