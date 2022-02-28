WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman being held in the Washington County Detention Center is facing additional charges after authorities say narcotics were found in her cell.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Brandy Smiley, 40, is an inmate at the detention center. The WCSO reports that officers at the jail found “Suboxone pills and strips” after they searched Smiley’s cell.

Smiley was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution as a result. Her bond was increased by $2,500 and she was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The WCSO did not include in the release what charges Smiley was being held on originally.