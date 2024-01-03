BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bluff City police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for three men reportedly involved in a pursuit on Wednesday.

The Bluff City Police Department said a pursuit occurred after an officer tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on Highway 11E around 8 p.m.

“The vehicle failed to stop to emergency equipment (lights/sirens) and actively evaded the officer in their vehicle,” the police department said on social media. “During the vehicle’s attempt to flee, the suspect(s) used their vehicle as a weapon by almost striking other vehicles traveling on the roadway and drivers exiting businesses along the highway.”

According to police, the vehicle crashed on the Highway 11E exit ramp on Bluff City Highway traveling towards Highway 19E.

The three people who were inside the car then ran away on foot.

Police are asking people in the Bluff City and Piney Flats areas for assistance locating and identifying the suspects. Residents are encouraged to keep their doors locked and not answer the door for anyone unknown.

Anyone who spots one of the suspects is asked to call 911.