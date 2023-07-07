BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bluff City police are searching for a man accused of leading officers on a pursuit Friday.

They are looking for Hunter Lofty of Johnson City.

On Friday afternoon, police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed outside of the roadway on Highway 11E but the driver fled, according to the Bluff City Police Department.

Both Bluff City and Sullivan County officers pursued the vehicle on Highway 390 toward Bluff City Highway, but they eventually lost sight of the vehicle due to the driver’s “erratic driving,” the police department said.

Bluff City police identified Lofty as the driver.

Police said Lofty evaded officers on Woods Lane off of Mountain View. He has outstanding warrants and now faces additional charges, according to the police department.

Lofty is 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call the police.