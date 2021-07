BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bluff City Police arrested a woman after receiving reports of an unresponsive person in a gas station parking lot on Thursday.

Police said that upon arrival, Tabetha Marie Frye had syringes on her lap and appeared under the influence.

PHOTO: Bluff City PD

After searching her purse and vehicle, officers found approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine and $4,053.

She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for resale and driving under the influence.