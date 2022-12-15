GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to one charge of wire fraud and one count of subscribing a false tax return.

Vicars’ charges stem from several years of fraudulent transfers while he worked at a “large construction company in Johnson City, TN.”

Vicars reportedly worked as a project manager and vice president of the company, all while approving fake invoices from his own company for work that was never performed. The money, the release said, was used to pay off Vicars’ personal credit card balances.

According to the release, the fraud took place from 2016 to 2021 and totaled at $344,650 in stolen money. Vicars also failed to disclose the stolen funds in tax returns, netting him an additional false tax return charge and an unpaid tax liability of $33,699.14.

Vicars was ordered by the Eastern District of Tennessee court to pay back all of the stolen funds as well as the unpaid taxes on those funds. After his 27 months in prison, Vicars will remain on supervised release for three years.