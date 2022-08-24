SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After pleading guilty to five different sexual charges, a Blountville man is now facing six years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

According to officials with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s office, Donald Sherfey Jr. pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor over 50 images, both of which are Class C felonies that carry a state minimum of three years in prison per the Tennessee Criminal Sentencing Reform Act of 1989.

On Aug. 18, Sherfey Jr. appeared in Sullivan County Criminal Court where he received a sentence of six years in prison at 100% service, meaning that he would be ineligible for parole at any point. As part of his plea agreement, county prosecutors said nine charges of sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images — a Class B Felony — were dropped.

While Sherfey Jr.’s full list of charges could have resulted in a much longer sentence, county prosecutors said his significantly lower actual sentence stemmed from his plea agreement. Sherfey Jr. will serve his five sentences concurrently, meaning that each day spent in prison will count toward all of them at once.

Sherfey Jr.’s charges stemmed from a digital investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When investigators traced an IP to Sherfey Jr.’s home, he allegedly admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography.