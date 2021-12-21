Bland County man sentenced 50 years for producing child porn in his home

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Bland County, Virginia man received a 50-year sentence in prison for producing child pornography at his home and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, a release from the U.S. Department of Justice revealed Tuesday.

William Dean Blankenship, 42, was a previously convicted felon. On Feb. 12, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police searched his home after receiving information that Blankenship had “engaged in sexual acts with children and was in possession of child pornography.”

The search uncovered over 50 videos of child pornography on Blankenship’s phone showing him “engaging in sexual intercourse with two minors under the age of 18,” the release read. Officers also found a firearm in his home.

An investigation revealed he routinely coerced and enticed the two minors with narcotics and other controlled substances. Investigators found that the abuse began when they were 13 and 14 years old.

In September, Blankenship pleaded guilty to 17 counts of producing child pornography and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

“Today’s lengthy sentence shows the commitment of the Department of Justice to protecting children from the type of abuse and coercive exploitation this defendant exhibited over several years,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “My office will continue to investigate and prosecute all those who prey on our most vulnerable victims. I am grateful to the work of the Department of Homeland Security and the Virginia State Police for their work on this case.”

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police investigated the case.