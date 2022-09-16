BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man is facing 30 years of incarceration after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes against a child.

According to press release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Christopher Davis Crowder, 31, was sentenced in connection to multiple charges of indecent liberties with a minor and aggravated sexual battery.

During his sentencing, the court settled on 10 years in prison for each of Crowder’s indecent liberties charges and 20 with 10 suspended for his aggravated sexual battery charge. According to the release, Crowder is set to serve 30 years of time in prison with 10 years of supervised probation afterward.

The release said Crowder became involved in the lives of a family friend and her children in July 2021, and offered help with transportation and sleepovers to gain access to children.

“Crowder’s early actions were deliberate and part of his strategy for making these boys feel

comfortable enough to stay with him, putting themselves in the position to be grossly mistreated,” the release said. “He worked to gain this family’s trust in an effort to sexually molest and victimize young boys.”

In a statement provided to the press, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis said the sentencing was bittersweet.

“While no punishment ever seems appropriate for harming a child, we are pleased with the sentence that the Court imposed in this case,” Davis said. “Crowder used his position as a family friend to manipulate, groom, and victimize a vulnerable child in the most formative years of his life. Our office will always go above and beyond to protect and seek justice for our most innocent children of Wise County and the City of Norton. We pray that this sentence will safeguard our community and provide closure for the victim and his family of this sickening crime.”

The case was investigated by the Big Stone Gap Police Department, and Davis prosecuted the case. The release said that Crowder remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield, Virginia as he awaits transfer to a Virginia Department of Corrections facility.