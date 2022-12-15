WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Big Stone Gap man was found guilty of child sex crimes, according to a release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The release states that Michael Emond Tripp, 49, was found guilty by a 12-member jury of two counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a custodial relationship.

In 2020, Tripp reportedly committed crimes “involving inappropriate behaviors of a sexual nature with an 8-year-old little girl,” the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reports. Evidence revealed that Tripp had been living with the victim and other family members at the time of the crimes.

Authorities identified Tripp as the live-in boyfriend of one of the victim’s relatives. After learning of his crimes, the release states the victim’s relative reported the abuse to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

An investigation was conducted after social services and the Big Stone Gap Police Department were contacted, and an indictment against Tripp was brought to a grand jury in December 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2023.