ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County judge sentenced a man who was found guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide in the death of an 89-year-old woman.

Chad Benfield was sentenced to six years on each charge, but those sentences will be merged and he will spend six years in prison. He will have to serve at least 60% of his sentence and pay a $3,000 fine.

The judge said Benfield’s criminal history, which includes 28 felonies and extends back 30 years, factored into him receiving the maximum sentence for a Class E Felony, which is six years in Tennessee.

In December 2021, a jury acquitted Benfield of murder but found him guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide related to the death of Mary Nolen in July 2017. Benfield also faced a charge of being a fugitive from justice, however, that charge was dismissed by the state.

Benfield also faces 177 counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond for those charges was set at $250,000 after the judge determined that he “poses a significant danger to the community.”